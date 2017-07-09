Treading with caution

On Thursday, the Press Trust of India’s (PTI) Beijing correspondent quoted officials of the foreign ministry saying that the atmosphere was not appropriate for a meeting between President and Prime Minister at the Summit in Hamburg. While the Ministry of External Affairs said no such meeting had been sought, the government’s media minders suggested to journalists that the news report from Beijing had misquoted officials. There was, however, no clarification from the side on the PTI report. News channels were also reached out to request them not to play up the stand-off between the Indian and militaries near Sikkim as the matter was sensitive. Such caution is rarely exhibited with Pakistan.