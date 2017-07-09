Treading with caution

On Thursday, the Press Trust of India’s (PTI) Beijing correspondent quoted officials of the Chinese
foreign ministry saying that the atmosphere was not appropriate for a meeting between Chinese
President Xi Jinping
and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
at the G20
Summit in Hamburg. While the Ministry of External Affairs said no such meeting had been sought, the government’s media minders suggested to journalists that the news report from Beijing had misquoted Chinese
officials. There was, however, no clarification from the Chinese
side on the PTI report. News channels were also reached out to request them not to play up the stand-off between the Indian and Chinese
militaries near Sikkim as the matter was sensitive. Such caution is rarely exhibited with Pakistan.
