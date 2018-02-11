Treating discounts as capex likely to increase tax liability on start-ups

It seems e-commerce players and income tax authorities are out playing a cat and mouse game. The bone of contention is the discounts offered by e-commerce players. Businesses – both online and offline – treat discounts as revenue expenditure.

Such expenses are then reduced from the sales revenue for computing taxable profits. As e-commerce players offer a large volume of discounts to stir and retain demand for their products and services, the tax department has now taken a position that such expenses should be treated as capital expenditure. It will be, ...