TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

This time, plan better
Business Standard

Tri-Netra to help trains beat fog delays

By end-2017, about 3,000 trains may have system used by the air force

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

To beat delays due to fog in winter, the Indian Railways will soon introduce Tri-Netra (third eye) - the same technology used by air force pilots in rough weather - for train drivers. By the end of 2017, about 3,000 trains could have high-sensitive infrared video cameras and a radar-based terrain-mapping system to enhance visibility of locomotive pilots. At least seven defence sector companies - from Israel, Finland, the US, Austria and India - have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) to be part of project. The railway ministry is likely to call on price bids by the end of ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tri-Netra to help trains beat fog delays

By end-2017, about 3,000 trains may have system used by the air force

To beat delays due to fog in winter, the Indian Railways will soon introduce Tri-Netra (third eye) - the same technology used by air force pilots in rough weather - for train drivers.By the end of 2017, about 3,000 trains could have high-sensitive infrared video cameras and a radar-based terrain-mapping system to enhance visibility of locomotive pilots. At least seven defence sector companies - from Israel, Finland, the US, Austria and India - have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) to be part of project.The railway ministry is likely to call on price bids by the end of January. Major companies involved with such operations in the defence sector are Elbit Systems from Israel, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Tata Power SED. In the current winter, about 40 to 60 trains are cancelled and about 20 trains are delayed every day because of fog. Once Tri-Netra is introduced the problem of delays and cancellations would be addressed - trains could run at speeds of 25-40 km .. To beat delays due to fog in winter, the Indian Railways will soon introduce Tri-Netra (third eye) - the same technology used by air force pilots in rough weather - for train drivers. By the end of 2017, about 3,000 trains could have high-sensitive infrared video cameras and a radar-based terrain-mapping system to enhance visibility of locomotive pilots. At least seven defence sector companies - from Israel, Finland, the US, Austria and India - have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) to be part of project. The railway ministry is likely to call on price bids by the end of ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Tri-Netra to help trains beat fog delays

By end-2017, about 3,000 trains may have system used by the air force

To beat delays due to fog in winter, the Indian Railways will soon introduce Tri-Netra (third eye) - the same technology used by air force pilots in rough weather - for train drivers. By the end of 2017, about 3,000 trains could have high-sensitive infrared video cameras and a radar-based terrain-mapping system to enhance visibility of locomotive pilots. At least seven defence sector companies - from Israel, Finland, the US, Austria and India - have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) to be part of project. The railway ministry is likely to call on price bids by the end of ...

image
Business Standard
177 22