Tri-Netra to help trains beat fog delays

By end-2017, about 3,000 trains may have system used by the air force

To beat delays due to fog in winter, the Indian Railways will soon introduce Tri-Netra (third eye) - the same technology used by air force pilots in rough weather - for train drivers.By the end of 2017, about 3,000 trains could have high-sensitive infrared video cameras and a radar-based terrain-mapping system to enhance visibility of locomotive pilots. At least seven defence sector companies - from Israel, Finland, the US, Austria and India - have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) to be part of project.The railway ministry is likely to call on price bids by the end of January. Major companies involved with such operations in the defence sector are Elbit Systems from Israel, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Tata Power SED. In the current winter, about 40 to 60 trains are cancelled and about 20 trains are delayed every day because of fog. Once Tri-Netra is introduced the problem of delays and cancellations would be addressed - trains could run at speeds of 25-40 km ..

Shine Jacob