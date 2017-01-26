Congress chief Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of Russian Ambassador Alexander Kadakin, saying that the passing away of the career diplomat was a personal loss to her. In a letter to Anatoly V Kargapolov, minister counsellor at the Russian embassy, she recalled that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi held Kadakin in high esteem, as he dedicated his working life to furthering India-Russia ties. She wrote that Kadakin had won a lot of friends in New Delhi because of his personality.
Tribute to a friend
Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of Russian Ambassador Alexander Kadakin
Business Standard January 26, 2017 Last Updated at 22:33 IST
http://mybs.in/2USj0HE
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Plan now with just Rs.3000 p.m. Know more
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU