Trick question

“You want mandir or masjid, PM @narendramodi asks Congress” went a slightly twisted headline from the Prime Minister’s speech ahead of the Gujarat polls. The click-bait headline was to garner as many clicks as possible.

However, it also gave former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah an opportunity to take a dig at the political opponent and J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, whose Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party are alliance partners in Kashmir.

The former CM directed the mandir-masjid question to Mufti, asking “would you like to answer this question please? I for one would be very interested in the answer”.