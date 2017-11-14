Trimming the role of tribunals

The concept of tribunals was developed over the decades to overcome the crisis of delay and backlogs in courts. Various Law Commission reports have dealt with the issue since 1958. Meanwhile, the number of tribunals has increased and is estimated to be more than 30. The government recently reduced their number by eight, as in the case of the merger of Competition Appellate Tribunal with National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Cyber Appellate Tribunal with Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal and Copyright Board with Intellectual Property Appellate Board. The government is ...