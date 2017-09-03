JUST IN
A rainbow among dark clouds
Trouble on the horizon?

According to an opinion poll, the Congress govt in Karnataka may have upper hand over rival BJP

According to an opinion poll, the Congress government in Karnataka may have the upper hand over rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly elections in the state next year. But to turn that hope into reality, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (pictured) may have to keep his house in order. As part of the state Cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah added three ministers, but state Congress President G Parameshwara was missing when they were sworn in. He was said to be unhappy with the choices. While Siddaramaiah dismissed this as a non-issue, tongues started wagging that this could escalate into a bigger fight, similar to the one between K S Eshwarappa and B S Yeddyurappa in the BJP.
