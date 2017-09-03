Trouble on the horizon?

According to an poll, the Congress government in Karnataka may have the upper hand over rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly elections in the state next year. But to turn that hope into reality, Chief Minister (pictured) may have to keep his house in order. As part of the state Cabinet reshuffle, added three ministers, but state Congress President G Parameshwara was missing when they were sworn in. He was said to be unhappy with the choices. While dismissed this as a non-issue, tongues started wagging that this could escalate into a bigger fight, similar to the one between K S Eshwarappa and B S Yeddyurappa in the BJP.