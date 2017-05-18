Trump in blunderland

It is quite unlikely that Mr Trump will be impeached in the near term, for several reasons

President Donald Trump revealing classified information to the Russian foreign minister and his unceremonious firing of the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey, are just the latest of the continuing aftershocks six months past the American presidential election and four months into the new presidential term. And the entity most affected by these tectonic events and in the midst of them is none other than Mr Trump himself. Some of these include seemingly inexplicable flip-flops on America’s positions vis-a-vis its allies in Asia and Europe, and its supposed ...

Shreekant Sambrani