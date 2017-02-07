Trump's alternative vision

The US has to be ready for serial disruptions

Most politicians can be relied on to jettison the controversial elements of their campaign agendas in their initial days in office, and Donald Trump’s emollient acceptance speech suggested he would conform to pattern. The President of the United States disabused everyone of this notion 73 days later with an inaugural speech that explicitly spelt out the protectionism and anti-immigrant elements of his “America First” worldview. In doing so, he revealed an iron fidelity to his minority voter base by energetically getting down to business with an avalanche of executive ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment