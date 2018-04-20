Trump's presidency: A historical tragedy

It might well prove to be a historical tragedy that Donald Trump is the president of the United States at a time when Xi Jinping is the leader of China.

Mr Xi has extended his control on power — although he is not (yet?) absolutely all-powerful — and is at the stage when he is articulating an ambitious, coherent and encompassing vision of where he wants to lead his country domestically as well as on the international stage and how he intends to achieve a clear set of objectives. Even by the standards we are beginning to get used to from the Trump administration, the last ...