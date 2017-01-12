Trump unbound

His first post-poll press conference presaged only disruption

His first post-poll press conference presaged only disruption

The American people and the world were given an unsettling inkling of the future under Donald Trump at his first post-election press conference and the first since July 2016. Coming just hours after outgoing President Barack Obama’s virtuoso farewell speech in Chicago, recording a solid legacy of verifiable achievement, the shambolic affair at Trump Tower, New York, could not have been a starker indication of the style and substance – or the lack of it – of the upcoming presidency. With just a week to go before he takes the oath of the world’s most powerful office, ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment