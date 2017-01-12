Trump unbound

The American people and the world were given an unsettling inkling of the future under Donald Trump at his first post-election press conference and the first since July 2016. Coming just hours after outgoing President Barack Obama’s virtuoso farewell speech in Chicago, recording a solid legacy of verifiable achievement, the shambolic affair at Trump Tower, New York, could not have been a starker indication of the style and substance – or the lack of it – of the upcoming presidency. With just a week to go before he takes the oath of the world’s most powerful office, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?