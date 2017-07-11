Tug-of-war in JD-U over VP choice

Not all is well in the Janata Dal-United (JD-U). On Tuesday, senior JD-U leader Sharad Yadav attended the Opposition meeting where the parties decided their common vice-presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. But other JD-U leaders in Patna claimed that the party was yet to decide its course of action on the issue. The JD-U, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had decided to break ranks with the Opposition to support the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Kumar continues to keep everyone guessing and walk the tightrope. Earlier, party spokesperson K C Tyagi had indicated that he would attend the meeting as Kumar’s representative but Yadav put his foot down, which made Tyagi to opt out.