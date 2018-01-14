Turn a blind eye: Letter to BS on SC judges air differences with CJI Misra

This refers to news “Mutiny in SC Ranks” (January 13). It’s unfortunate that the learned judges had to air their “grievances” in public like common man, forgetting their constitutional position and responsibility. Their main and only grievance was allocation of cases to benches — a routine matter. How does it endanger the Constitution? The elevation of Justice Deepak Misra as the Chief Justice of India, has shut permanently the possibility of being elevated as the CJI for the three of these judges namely, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice Madan Lokur and Justice This might have been the common cause for the revolt, which cannot be ruled out.

Our constitution guarantees near absolute immunity to the judiciary with the intention they conduct proceedings on merit without fear or favouritism. But as in other profession, of late, there is erosion of ethical and moral values in the judiciary as well. The provision of the constitution meant to protect the “upright” judicial officers has become a “shield” of protecting the “unscrupulous” elements. A watchdog like National Judicial Commission, which the framers of the Constitution felt unnecessary then, has become necessary now. All the political parties, legal luminaries should look to create a mechanism to regulate appointments, promotions, transfers of Judges and administration of courts.