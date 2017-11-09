Tweet, retweet and speculate: All well between Tewari and Hooda?

JUST IN
On Wednesday, Congress Lok Sabha member Deepender Hooda addressed a meeting of his party’s students’ wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI). Hooda later retweeted an NSUI youth leader’s tweet. “Deepender Hoodaji has given us a new slogan — you and I, NSUI. Thank you so much sir for motivating all of us,” NSUI National Secretary Surbhi Dwivedi had tweeted. Then Congress leader Manish Tewari decided to set the record straight. 

“U and I with NSUI was coined in 1985 by a gentleman who is now in the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) and whose wife is the defence minister. He was the JNU (Jawaharalal Nehru University) NSUI president and later national vice-president of NSUI,” Tewari tweeted. The reference was to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her husband Parakala Prabhakar, currently communication advisor to the N Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh. Tewari’s tweet led some in the Congress to speculate that all wasn’t well between Tewari and Hooda.
First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 22:43 IST

