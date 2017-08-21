Tweeting trouble

The current crop of central ministers is known for their quick responses to complaints on Twitter. Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who is among those with the most active presence on social media, was constantly on Twitter after Saturday’s train accident in When he tweeted that an inquiry had been ordered and action would be taken, a Twitter handle responded that a permanent solution was needed instead of commitments. What followed could serve as a lesson for social media managers on how not to handle a crisis. An automated response from @RailMinIndia tagged two other railway handles saying, “Kindly look into this matter.” When another Twitter user ridiculed the reply, @RailMinIndia asked him: “Kindly share your contact number and journey details with PNR no.” “My PNR no. is VRFEDUP (we are fed up),” the user retorted cheekily.