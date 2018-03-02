Twitter controversy: Ajaz Khan tags Mumbai Police at wrong event

Film actor tweeted a picture in which he is seen greeting officials. In his message Khan claimed the picture was taken at an event hosted by the where he was the chief guest. The tweet also thanked the officials for the flower decoration. The twist in the tale came when the official handle of denied having conducted any such event. “We appreciate your gratitude for the efforts of @MumbaiPolice for the wellbeing of the city, but misplaced gratitude barely serves any purpose. Kindly recollect correctly who were you invited by and where, because we were not there,” the tweet said. A code of conduct for media The has been serially angry.

After complaining against a condom manufacturer for advertising its products during Shivratri, the traders' body has taken it upon itself to prevail upon the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to set up a code of conduct for the media. It has alleged that television channels have repeatedly aired imaginary stories about the death of Hindi film actress — something that has been a source of “mental torture” for news viewers. It has also researched into the amount of air time dedicated by these channels to the story, to roundly conclude that there has been an “excess of reportage” on the unfortunate event.