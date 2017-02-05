Twitter king Lalu Prasad

Lalu Prasad's granddaughter Gauri, all of seven, has impressed him with her tech skills

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s granddaughter Gauri, all of seven, has impressed him with her tech skills. “A few days back, she was looking at a cellphone with her grandmother (former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi) and she said it would rain the day after, and it actually did,” said Prasad, a former Bihar CM. “I think soon technology will encompass everything,” he added. Following that philosophy Prasad has become quite active on Twitter — he already has more than 600,000 followers. Prasad has a five-member team led by 33-year-old Sanjay Yadav. He briefs them and they write out the posts, but everything gets Prasad’s clearance. “It (Twitter) has made my life easier; I don’t have to hold press conferences any more,” said Prasad.



