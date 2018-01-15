Twitter talent hunt: Ganguly lauds young pacers, asks Kohli to take notice

In the middle of an important test series in South Africa, Virat Kohli, skipper of the Indian team, got a piece of advice from former India captain on microblogging website Ganguly, who is in New Zealand to watch the Indian Under-19 team chase the World Cup trophy, took to on Sunday to shower praises on fast bowlers who could be Kohli’s potential teammates. “@imVkohli @VVLaxman281 @BCCI keep an eye on two under 19 quicks.. (Shivam) Mavi and (Kamlesh) Nagarkotti... bowling at 145 (kilometres per hour) in New Zealand... brilliant...”. In a subsequent tweet, Ganguly said that all the three fast bowlers had the potential to join India’s national team and were “by far the best in the tournament”.

Call it a talent hunt.