Twitter talent hunt: Ganguly lauds young pacers, asks Kohli to take notice

Ganguly said all the three fast bowlers had the potential to join India's national team

In the middle of an important test series in South Africa, Virat Kohli, skipper of the Indian cricket team, got a piece of advice from former India captain Sourav Ganguly on microblogging website Twitter. Ganguly, who is in New Zealand to watch the Indian Under-19 cricket team chase the World Cup trophy, took to Twitter on Sunday to shower praises on fast bowlers who could be Kohli’s potential teammates. “@imVkohli @VVLaxman281 @BCCI keep an eye on two under 19 quicks.. (Shivam) Mavi and (Kamlesh) Nagarkotti... bowling at 145 (kilometres per hour) in New Zealand... brilliant...”. In a subsequent tweet, Ganguly said that all the three fast bowlers had the potential to join India’s national team and were “by far the best in the tournament”.

Call it a Twitter talent hunt.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 23:58 IST

