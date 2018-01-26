Two-faced govt: We're non-violent, Modi tells Davos, as Karni Sena plunders

Janus is that striking two-headed Roman god whose faces represent duality and transition: one face looking to the past, one to the present; one inward, one outward; one to war, one to peace. Inevitably, he also stands for the two-faced, one presenting one thing, and the other its opposite.

Janus has a horribly real contemporary: The Government of India. The Prime Minister stood up at the World Economic Forum in Davos and said some very amazing things. He told the world that we believe in non-violence and have always opposed terrorism in all its forms and facets, and that there is no such ...