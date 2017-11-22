Two godmen and honey

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, who was arrested for her alleged role in inciting violence in Panchkula after Ram Rahim was convicted, continue to tickle people’s imagination. Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, has pointed out an interesting contrast. “There is a godman (alluding to yoga guru-turned-FMCG marketer Ramdev) who has made a fortune selling honey (under the Patanjali brand). And there is a Honey (Honeypreet) who has made a fortune selling a godman (Gurmeet),” he tweeted.

