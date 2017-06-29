Two power centres don't work

That's the truth - whether it's the Indian cricket team, or India Inc's employees

That's the truth - whether it's the Indian cricket team, or India Inc's employees

Gary Kirsten once termed “outrageous” any suggestion that the Indian cricket team’s coach has to play second fiddle to the captain for his survival, but admitted that the unwritten rule was very clear: It was the captain who ran the show and the coach’s job was to complement and support him. Indian cricket’s most successful coach had objections to the term “second fiddle” but knew very well that it ultimately boiled down to the personal equation and trust between the captain and the coach. Kirsten, who has come to be considered the most ...

Shyamal Majumdar