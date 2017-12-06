Two sides of the anti-profiteering story

After the steep goods and services tax (GST) rate cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on over 175 items from mid-November, the anti-profiteering provisions and the government’s attempt to ensure that businesses reduce prices so that the customer can avail of the intended benefit have generated a lot of heat. A rate cut, and that too by 10 per cent in one go, is a major move made by the government, which expects that this will bring down prices.

And given the wide publicity of the GST Council meeting on November 10 in which the decision was taken, consumers are expecting this as ...