Two zeros too many

Eager to demonstrate that the government’s digital drive was yielding rich dividends, a senior minister in the Union Cabinet tweeted that over Rs 6 lakh crore worth of farm goods had been transacted through the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) till December 16, 2016. However, considering that 3.1 million tonnes of farm goods were transacted till that date, the value figure seemed grossly overstated. A little digging showed that the actual volume till December 16 was in the region of Rs 6,000 crore. The minister corrected the tweet as soon as the mistake was brought to his notice.