Under the spotlight

With the appointment of senior IAS officer BN Sharma, till now additional secretary in the revenue department in the finance ministry, as the chairman of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority under the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax, focus has shifted to GC Murmu, who has joined as additional secretary in the revenue department in the finance ministry. Gujarat cadre Murmu, who was at one time principal secretary to Modi when he was the chief minister, could be in line to become revenue secretary if incumbent Hasmukh Adhia moves on as cabinet secretary.

