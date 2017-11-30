With the appointment of senior IAS officer BN Sharma, till now additional secretary in the revenue department in the finance ministry, as the chairman of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority under the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax, focus has shifted to GC Murmu, who has joined as additional secretary in the revenue department in the finance ministry. Gujarat cadre Murmu, who was at one time principal secretary to Modi when he was the chief minister, could be in line to become revenue secretary if incumbent Hasmukh Adhia moves on as cabinet secretary.
Under the spotlight
Gujarat cadre Murmu could be in line to become revenue secretary if incumbent Hasmukh Adhia moves on as cabinet secretary
Business Standard Last Updated at November 30, 2017 23:02 IST
http://mybs.in/2UaTnHM
With the appointment of senior IAS officer BN Sharma, till now additional secretary in the revenue department in the finance ministry, as the chairman of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority under the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax, focus has shifted to GC Murmu, who has joined as additional secretary in the revenue department in the finance ministry. Gujarat cadre Murmu, who was at one time principal secretary to Modi when he was the chief minister, could be in line to become revenue secretary if incumbent Hasmukh Adhia moves on as cabinet secretary.
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Invest in your future Open a demat account
-
- Take stock of your trades Open a demat account
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- Explore the power of equity Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Make hay while the sun shines Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU