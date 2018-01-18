Understanding animal 'languages'

Is it possible that one day in the not-too-distant future we will be able to simply point an app at a dog, or cat, or some other animal, and read a translation of the noises they are making, or receive an analysis of their body language in real-time? At least one animal behaviourist is working on developing an artificial intelligence program that is designed to do this.

Now, people who work with animals or simply keep pets can “translate” animal attitude with uncanny accuracy. Dog-owners, cat-lovers, elephant-whisperers can all, to some degree, understand the ...