Understanding the inflation hawks

The headline inflation is currently benign and various measures of core inflation suggest that there has been an underlying disinflation since Q2 2016. Credit growth is the lowest in decades and balance sheets are strained. Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to change its policy stance to “neutral” from “accommodative” in February and the relatively hawkish April minutes might seem at odds with reality. However, when seen through the prism of the four per cent inflation target, it is a rational move. The central ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?