Understanding the new China

It might be sensible to see the impasse in Doklam as more than yet another example of China’s need to periodically rattle India’s cage. Chinese nationalism has been on the rise for almost a decade now and its acts of military aggression and the stridency of its state media in legitimising these have grown both in frequency and pitch. While issues such as India’s refusal to go along with its northern neighbour on its ‘One Belt One Road’ plan or the former’s overtures to Japan could have been the immediate trigger, Doklam has to be viewed against the ...