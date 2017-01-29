Understanding the PoEM effect

The test of Place of Effective Management (PoEM) of an offshore company came into effect on April 1 last year. However, the provisions of the guiding principles came in the last quarter of 2016-17. This makes it challenging for companies whose management, operational structures and functioning are not aligned with the new rules. “The greatest impact shall be upon entities set up outside India, shell or otherwise, by Indian residents,” says Pallav Pradyumn Narang of chartered accountancy firm Arkay & Arkay. Tax experts say business groups that have to restructure ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?