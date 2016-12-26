Unemployment could be the cost of war against corruption

Six weeks after the demonetisation move, expectations seem to be giving way to doubts, even despair

The post-demonetisation euphoria seems to have evaporated. It’s taken six weeks to ride the roller-coaster of soaring expectations of a better tomorrow to doubts, even despair. We have less than a week to go before the period of pain is scheduled to end, but there are no signs of sufficient cash in banks. It is understood that the liquidity crunch will continue for much longer, so despondency is setting in. Anxieties are rising and the sentiment is falling. During the week ended December 25, consumer sentiment fell for a second straight week. In these two weeks of decline, ...

Mahesh Vyas