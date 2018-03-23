Unfriending Facebook: A commitment to sharing less nonsense on social media

Little more than a year ago, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg published a nearly 6,000-word manifesto on how Facebook intended to build a global community.

Alternating saccharine-sweet PR-speak with techno-optimistic babble, Zuckerberg trumpeted that “progress now requires humanity coming together not just as cities or nations, but also as a global community.” In an age when both the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation appear weaker than ever, I am not sure I even understood what he meant. Zuckerberg’s bombast, timed it seemed to deflect pressure last year about ...