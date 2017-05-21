TRENDING ON BS
Unicon Baba 'unmasked'

There was speculation about the owner of the Twitter handle Unicon Baba

The anonymous Twitter handle, Unicon Baba, that created a buzz in start-up circles has been “unmasked”. Vijay Anand, founder and chief executive of Chennai-based accelerator The Startup Centre, used a simple technique of checking through the Gmail account of a suspect and identified the person who ran the handle as a director of a mobile start-up in Gurgaon. There was speculation about the owner of the handle for some time — whether he or she was a journalist, private equity executive or a venture capital partner, who tweeted about happenings in start-up circles across India.”Yep, I expected some high-funda dude. At the end it is some imposter at some dead-end job. That was a bit of a let-down,” wrote Anand in a blog post. 

