United Spirits: Premium brands aid Q4 show

Investors cheered a healthy operational performance by United Spirits Ltd (USL) in the March quarter (Q4) and pushed the stock up 11 per cent intra-day on Wednesday. Despite a fall in overall volumes and sales, higher value products grouped under the prestige and above segment (brands such as McDowell's No 1, Royal Challenge, Signature) grew at a healthy clip. This segment contributes 58 per cent to total revenue and has helped offset a decline in the entry or popular segment. A host of factors, including prohibition in Bihar, demonetisation and the highway ban issue ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?