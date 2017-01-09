Unity before poll

Rahul Gandhi’s hint to the Punjab leaders to stay united ahead of the assembly polls next month was reflected on Monday when state unit chief Amarinder Singh and party veteran Rajinder Kaur Bhattal shared the dais even as Manmohan Singh released the poll manifesto.



The former Prime Minister’s presence had a sobering effect on both Singh and Bhattal, who are considered rivals. Bhattal was made head of the manifesto drafting panel but Singh chose the former PM to do the honours. Party sources said they hoped the state unit would maintain the show of unity in the coming weeks as the tries to regain power after spending 10 years as the main Opposition.