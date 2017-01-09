Unity before poll

-
ALSO READRahul Gandhi says ready to take over as Congress president Contest in Congress over note ban Will he, won't he? Congress sets stage for 'reluctant' Rahul Gandhi to take charge as party president As Mamata prepares for 2019, her proximity to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi increases Rahul highlights farmers' plight to Modi, miffs other parties
-
The former Prime Minister’s presence had a sobering effect on both Singh and Bhattal, who are considered rivals. Bhattal was made head of the manifesto drafting panel but Singh chose the former PM to do the honours. Party sources said they hoped the state unit would maintain the show of unity in the coming weeks as the Congress tries to regain power after spending 10 years as the main Opposition.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU