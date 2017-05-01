Unity of seniors

A meeting to mark the 95th birth anniversary of veteran socialist leader Madhu Limaye and to foster “unity of progressive forces” drew more numbers than the organisers had anticipated. As people kept trooping in to listen to Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury, Congress’ Digvijaya Singh and Sharad Yadav of Janata Dal (United) among others, more chairs were fitted into the biggish hall. The programme went on interminably with lesser known speakers being given priority. As Limaye’s son Aniruddha, who had flown from Mumbai especially for the event, said that there was no one in the room who was below 30 years of age, and that was the failure of the forces that plan to defeat the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party.