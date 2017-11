The Ease of Doing Business Report 2018 received unprecedented interest this year thanks to India’s sharp rise in the ranking. The news started trending on Twitter within minutes and the website of crashed for a short while due to a sudden surge in traffic, especially from enthusiastic Indians. “The release of the report is a low-profile event otherwise. This year, thanks to Indian netizens, the site was overburdened,” said an economist. The website managers stepped in quickly and fixed the glitch.