Unscientific strategy

The past three years have seen a significant change in Indian household savings and spending patterns. Households are allocating a larger share of savings to financial assets as opposed to real estate and gold. Households are also borrowing a lot more. Data culled from the National Sample Survey Office, the Reserve Bank of India’s annual reports, Association of Mutual Funds in India, etc, make this clear. There’s been a huge jump in household holdings in mutual funds (MFs) — around Rs 2.8 lakh crore has gone into these in the past year or so. There’s been a ...