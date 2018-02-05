Up and down: Ghulam Nabi Azad's tips to Vijay Goel

With Prime Minister and party chief Amit Shah present in the House, BJP members were enthusiastic in protesting any perceived slight to their leaders or criticism of the government. During Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's speech on the 'motion of thanks to the President's address', Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs got up to object. ALSO READ: Better to sell pakodas than be jobless: Amit Shah backs Modi in Rajya Sabha Azad advised Goel that a minister managing parliamentary affairs shouldn't indulge in such behaviour.

He recalled an occasion when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee sent his newly appointed parliamentary affairs minister Madanlal Khurana to Azad to pick up a lesson or two on how to run the ministry because Azad, as parliamentary affairs minister during the PV Narasimha Rao government, would protect the Opposition’s interest. A sheepish Goel quickly sat down.