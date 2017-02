Online communication has come to enjoy pride of place in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s campaign for the ongoing Assembly polls in the state. He has now put together an exclusive team of cyber security experts, keeping in mind some recent cyber security breaches, including the hacking of the Twitter account of Congress

Vice-president Rahul Gandhi. At present, Yadav’s cyber security team has six people, four of whom are non-resident Indians and two are from Delhi.