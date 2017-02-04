TRENDING ON BS
UP hospitals given list of blood groups of political dignitaries

Narendra Modi is A Positive, Akhilesh Yadav is B Positive

As Uttar Pradesh gets ready to host VVIP candidates in the Assembly poll campaign, it is also alerting hospitals, which have been given the list of blood groups of various dignitaries should an unforeseen eventuality arise. Narendra Modi is A Positive, Akhilesh Yadav is B Positive and both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are B Negative.

