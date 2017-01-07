UP Police gets tough after code of conduct kicks in

The Uttar Pradesh Police is often despised. It is now showing that law and order can be enforced under the right kind of leadership. The announcement of Assembly polls in the state by the Election Commission means the model code of conduct has kicked in. Thus, no candidate or political functionary can use official vehicles, hooter on cars or the blue light that gives it priority. In Lucknow, the police stopped and challaned vehicles with black screen on windows or having blue light or hooters. Their efforts met with resistance. When one such car was stopped and booked, the woman inside first said: “Why are you stopping me? I am from Etawah (the hometown of the Samajwadi Party family). The code of conduct doesn’t apply to people from Etawah.” When the police tried to remove the hooter, she said: “Why are you removing that? I have put it up only to play songs about the chief minister (Akhilesh Yadav).” The police commandeered the equipment and levied a ~1,100 fine on her.