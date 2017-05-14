Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chose to host its best farm equipment dealers from Bihar outside the state. The venue was Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Jejurikar, president of the farm equipment business at M&M, tweeted about this meeting and asked his followers: “Any guesses why a venue “outside” Bihar is now a clear preference?” While he didn’t offer an answer himself, some said the decision had something to do with the liquor ban in Bihar. In April 2016, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared Bihar a dry state in keeping with his 2015 Assembly election promise.
UP's gain is Bihar's loss
Mahindra & Mahindra chose to host its best farm equipment dealers from Bihar outside state
Business Standard May 14, 2017 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
