JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Lok Sabha Assembly: Politicians and their novel ways of protesting

Private participation key: Letter to BS on govt's national health policy
Business Standard

Upside of a slide: Markets fall triggered barrage of jokes on social media

Some others termed the crash in stock prices as 'end of season sale'

Business Standard 

Turbulent times often bring out the fun side of stock market investors. The sharp slide in equities this week triggered a barrage of jokes on social media. Some blamed the fall — not just in India but globally — to the new tax on equities proposed in the Union Budget. “It's now clear that our imposition of long-term capital gains tax has caused the global market crash.

India is finally a mover and shaker on the global stage now,” said a tweet by investment veteran Shankar Sharma of First Global. Some others termed the crash in stock prices as "end of season sale". A fake tweet alleging US President Donald Trump once said that a sitting president should be blasted into space if the "Dow Joans" ever dipped more than 1,000 points in a single day, also went viral.

First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements