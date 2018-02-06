Upside of a slide: Markets fall triggered barrage of jokes on social media

Turbulent times often bring out the fun side of investors. The sharp slide in equities this week triggered a barrage of jokes on social media. Some blamed the fall — not just in India but globally — to the new tax on equities proposed in the Union “It's now clear that our imposition of has caused the global market crash.

India is finally a mover and shaker on the global stage now,” said a tweet by investment veteran Shankar Sharma of First Global. Some others termed the crash in stock prices as "end of season sale". A fake tweet alleging US President once said that a sitting president should be blasted into space if the "Dow Joans" ever dipped more than 1,000 points in a single day, also went viral.