US fight for Kabul is also India's fight

Fourteen years after Donald Rumsfeld, then the American Defense Secretary, turned on his charm and nearly got India’s political leadership to commit troops in US-occupied Iraq, this country is back to square one in helping Washington to fight another messy overseas war. The nation-wide jubilation over the scolding that US President Donald Trump reserved for Pakistan in his first prime time speech in seven months on national security has successfully obscured a carefully devised American plan to get India involved in Afghanistan’s fratricidal conflict where it failed in ...