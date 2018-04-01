US President Donald Trump's high tariffs adversely impact India

America's effort to collect protectionist tax is a complete reversal of its avowed allegiance to globalisation, which is based on the concept of Laissez-faire. While this concept has its best support from the economists from Europe and America, the deserters of this concept are also the administration from America, President Bush earlier in 2002 and Donald Trump now.

Famous Harvard economist Martin Feldstein (Business Standard 20th March 2018) thinks that the real target of Trump's hike of the tariff on steel (25%) and on aluminium (10%) is China. The US firms that want to do ...