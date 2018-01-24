Us versus them: Myriad woes of tax consultants in West Asia and India

Tax has to be paid on the due date or can it be paid off earlier? in West Asia are struggling with questions like that since the value added tax regime was introduced on January 1. This is in contrast to the situation in India where consultants are busy lobbying for an extension of the last date for filing goods and services tax return for companies. in West Asia, the other hand, would be happier if they could just pay it off as early as possible and get on with life, pointed out a global tax expert.

He added, government officials in Dubai have had to issue a clarification that the tax has to be paid on the 10th of a month and not before that.