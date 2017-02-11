Have you got a letter from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? This is the latest topic of discussion in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections as BJP candidates in the first phase of polling are sending out individual letters to all voters in a plan that will presumably be replicated all over the state as the elections roll on. The letter talks about corruption, farmers’ issues as well as point-wise promises the party would fulfil if it comes to power.
Uttar Pradesh voters get letters from the BJP
BJP candidates in the first phase of polling are sending out individual letters to all voters
Business Standard February 11, 2017 Last Updated at 21:54 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTOLKg
