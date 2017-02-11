Uttar Pradesh voters get letters from the BJP

BJP candidates in the first phase of polling are sending out individual letters to all voters

Have you got a letter from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? This is the latest topic of discussion in the ongoing elections as candidates in the first phase of polling are sending out individual letters to all voters in a plan that will presumably be replicated all over the state as the elections roll on. The letter talks about corruption, farmers’ issues as well as point-wise promises the party would fulfil if it comes to power.



