Vadra target of troll army

Soon after Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, criticised the central government over demonetisation, Twitter trolls subjected him to severe online vitriol. 

Vadra was earlier accused by the Bharatiya Janata Party of illegally amassing large tracts of lands in Gurgaon, Haryana. Hundreds of Twitter users joined the chorus, making “Robert Vadra” among the top trending subjects on Monday. While one tweeted “Robert Vadra is giving anti-government statements, so that if he is arrested for his scams, he can say he was arrested for his statements”, another asked “Why is media publishing Robert Vadra’s opinion on demonitisation? Is he an economist or financial expert”. A few stray voices also supported Vadra. “Instead of making personal attacks on Robert Vadra why doesn’t the government answer the question he has asked,” said one such.

