Vandana Gombar: Adding 9 gigawatts to 9 gigawatts

2017 will be the year of solar in India, thanks to aggressive target, policy support

2017 will be the year of solar in India, thanks to aggressive target, policy support

The story of 2017 will be a story of solar in India: the country will add, this year, as much capacity as it has added since the first solar plant was set up. About nine gigawatts (Gw) of new capacity will be added to the installed solar capacity of about nine Gw, thanks to an aggressive target (100Gw by 2022), supportive policy environment and the falling price of solar panels. Solar — Nine-gigawatt expansion: India is expected to add about nine Gw of solar plants in 2017, including smaller-scale rooftop solar plants. The final number may depend on the impact of the goods and ...

Vandana Gombar