Vandana Gombar: The India-first energy plan

The new way is to lock in maximum amount of super low-cost clean power, or 'base-cost renewables'

The new way is to lock in maximum amount of super low-cost clean power, or 'base-cost renewables'

The world was introduced to the “America-First Energy Plan” last month, which showed the priorities of the new US President, Donald Trump. There are three key parts to the plan — lower costs, maximum use of domestic resources such as shale, oil and natural gas, revival of the coal industry —and they are somewhat interrelated. What would an India-first energy plan look like? There is certainly a case for lower costs. Every country would prefer to have the lowest possible cost of energy for all categories of user, a feat which is sometimes managed by ...

Vandana Gombar