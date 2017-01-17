Vanita Kohli-Khandekar: A wake-up call for print media

The slowdown in print has been coming for a long time. It's a pity publishers aren't better prepared

Last week the Rs 2,500-crore HT Media’s Hindustan Times shut down seven of its editions, including Kolkata, Bhopal and Ranchi. This is in addition to letting go of dozens of people and shutting down the business bureau of its flagship brand. Many newspapers are cutting print runs, reducing pages, holding recruitments and cutting non-essential expenditure. Has demonetisation pushed the Rs 28,300-crore Indian print industry to the edge? No, says every analyst we spoke to for the report, “The demon trigger on print media” (January 9). Demonetisation ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar